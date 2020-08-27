Hong Kong rejects journalist’s visa, stoking press freedom concerns By Reuters





HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong news site stated on Thursday that authorities had actually turned down a visa for an Irish reporter working there without supplying a factor, stoking concerns about media liberties under Beijing’s brand-new nationwide security law for the city.

Aaron McNicholas, who covered the city’s sometimes-violent anti-government demonstrations in 2015 for Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), waited nearly 6 months prior to being informed his visa had actually been rejected, the outlet stated.

“It seems we have been targeted under the climate of the new security law and because of our impartial and fact-based coverage,” HKFP editor-in-chief Tom Grundy stated in a declaration.

The news site would press the federal government to use factors for the rejection and would think about an appeal and legal difficulty, he included.

The Hong Kong federal government and migration department did not right away react to an ask for remark.

Media groups stated the relocation showed a velocity in the decrease of press liberties under the security law which penalizes what Beijing specifies as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with as much as life in prison.

“Denial of a work visa to a growing regional news operation slams one of the most standard pledge of press freedom provided consistently by …