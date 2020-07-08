Hong Kong pupils banned from political activity

Image copyright

Students in Hong Kong are now actually banned from any political activity in schools including singing, posting slogans and boycotting classes, the territory’s education minister has said.

Thousands of children became heavily involved with Hong Kong’s pro-democracy push last year.

Some 1,600 were arrested for joining the sometimes violent demonstrations.

The order comes on the exact same day a new national Chinese security office opened in the town.

The office is one element of a sweeping new law which makes inciting hatred of China’s central government and Hong Kong’s regional government illegal.

Young, radical and ready for tear gas

The law has caused alarm in Hong Kong, with opponents saying it erodes the territory’s freedoms as a semi-autonomous region of China. But officials say it’ll restore stability after violent protests.

Hong Kong’s sovereignty was handed back to China by Britain in 1997 and certain rights were supposed to be fully guaranteed for at the least 50 years under the “one country, two systems” agreement.

Last year hundreds and thousands protested for weeks in Hong Kong against an extradition bill that critics said undermined the city’s special status.

The anti-government movement’s demands broadened to add full democracy and an inquiry in to police brutality.

In schools many kids expressed their support for the demonstrations by drowning out the Chinese national anthem with protest song Glory To Hong Kong.

Now Education Minister Kevin Yeung says schools must stamp out such demonstrations.

Mr Yeung said the song Glory to Hong Kong was “closely related to the social and political incidents, violence and illegal incidents that have lasted for months,” based on Reuters news agency.

“Schools must not allow students to play, sing or broadcast it in schools,” he said.

Additionally authorities said students must not form human chains, chant slogans or express other political messages.

Last week pro-democracy books were removed from public libraries, and authorities say they’ll certainly be reviewed to see should they violate the newest law.