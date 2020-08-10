Hong Kong Publisher Jimmy Lai Is Arrested Under National Security Law

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States said in a joint statement on Sunday that they were “gravely concerned by the Hong Kong government’s unjust disqualification of candidates and disproportionate postponement of Legislative Council elections.” They likewise revealed issues about the security law, which was “eroding the Hong Kong people’s fundamental rights and liberties.”

On Friday, the Trump administration sanctioned Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s president, and 10 other senior authorities over their functions in reducing dissent.

Mr Lai was previously arrested in February and implicated of taking part in an unapproved demonstration in 2015. He deals with charges for signing up with an unapproved vigil on June 4 to mark the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown by Beijing.

His arrest on Monday is his very first under the brand-new security law, which offers the authorities broad powers to target what they deem secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign powers.

The cops have actually likewise arrested about 15 individuals under the security law, consisting of a number of who took part in demonstrations and 4 activists implicated of publishing messages online. One individual, a guy who hit the cops while riding a motorbike with a flag that checked out, “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times,” was charged with prompting secession and terrorism.

It was not right away clear precisely what particular action byMr Lai caused his arrest.

Mr Lai …