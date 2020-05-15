Hong Kong protests: Police watchdog clears officers over crackdown

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption The identification disaster behind Hong Kong’s protests

Hong Kong’s police watchdog has largely exonerated officers for his or her dealing with of democracy protests final 12 months.

The report mentioned officers had acted inside tips however known as for a assessment of using tear gasoline.

It criticised demonstrators for complaining about police brutality whereas ignoring their very own wrongdoing.

The report has been welcomed by the territory’s chief, Carrie Lam, however the opposition and human rights teams have dismissed it as a whitewash.

The protests began final June in opposition to plans to permit extradition to mainland China, however developed right into a broader name for political change.

Clashes between police and activists grew to become more and more violent, with police firing dwell bullets and protesters attacking officers and throwing petrol bombs.

Hong Kong protests defined in 100 and 500 phrases

In footage: Months of anger in Hong Kong

The highly-anticipated report by the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) additionally discovered no proof of police collusion with gang members throughout a 21 July mob assault at a practice station in Yuen Long district.

Opposition lawmakers say police inaction allowed criminals to beat up peaceable demonstrators after a rally.

Armed masked males – wearing white shirts and suspected to be triad gangsters – assaulted pro-democracy protesters and passers-by within the space.

The IPCC didn’t tackle allegations of misconduct in opposition to particular person officers throughout months of unrest, throughout which greater than 8,000 protestors have been arrested.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



In early September, police began utilizing a brand new tactic – spraying indelible blue dye over the protesters, which means those that ran away may very well be recognized later





It mentioned accusations of police brutality should not be used as “a weapon of political protest”.

Responding to the report, pro-democracy protesters and politicians mentioned the IPCC had turned a blind eye, and insisted on an unbiased inquiry led by judges.

“Those who wrote this report, they simply chose to look the other way,” mentioned pro-democracy legislator Claudia Mo.

“That’s why we have been adamant about our demand that there has to be a proper, genuine, independent inquiry into all this police brutality that’s been so blatant, so transparent in Hong Kong.”

An worldwide panel of consultants resigned from their roles as advisers to the IPCC final 12 months, saying the physique didn’t have the capability to conduct a correct investigation.

But Carrie Lam insisted that the IPCC was able to conducting an unbiased investigation, and has rejected requires an unbiased enquiry.