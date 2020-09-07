Hong Kong protests: Police tackle 12-year-old girl to the ground



Video of the girl and her brother being held down by police went viral





Hong Kong police have come under fire after footage of officers tackling a 12-year-old girl to the ground near a pro-democracy protest went viral.

Police say the girl took part in an illegal gathering and officers used “minimum force” after she “ran away in a suspicious manner”.

The girl’s family say she was simply out to buy school supplies and became scared when confronted by police.

Nearly 300 people were arrested at Sunday’s unauthorised demonstration.

The protests were over the government’s decision to postpone elections to Hong Kong’s parliament by a year. The government said this was necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic, but activists said the government was using the outbreak as a pretext to stop people from voting.

Clashes and arrests in Hong Kong over delayed poll

What does the video show?

The video, from Sunday afternoon, shows two police officers approaching a young girl in the Mong Kok area and telling her to stand…