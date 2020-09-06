Hong Kong protests: Nearly 300 activists arrested

Hong Kong Police said officers had arrested 289 people, with the majority suspected of breaching unlawful assembly laws.

“Among them, 270 were suspected of unlawful assembly, including 169 men and 101 women; 5 men were suspected of misconduct in public places; 5 men were suspected of failing to produce valid identity documents,” the police force said in a Facebook post.

The remaining people were arrested “on suspicion of attacking police officers,” loitering and obstructing police from performing their duties, the statement added.

The protesters were arrested in the Hong Kong neighborhoods of Yau Mai Tei and Mong Kok.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon large crowds gathered at Yau Mai Tei, rallying and shouting at a prohibited group gathering. Local elections were supposed to be held Sunday but the government has postponed them for at least a year due to the pandemic. The opposition argues that Hong Kong authorities postponed the vote for fear of pro-government parties doing badly. CNN producer Bex Wright witnessed a police surge on protesters along Shantung Street in Mong Kok on Sunday. The officers used pepper spray against those demonstrating and multiple people were detained at the scene, with some arrested by plain-clothed police officers. Meanwhile, at least one of the people detained in the Yau Mai Tei neighborhood was arrested for shouting pro-independence slogans. Hong Kong police earlier said they issued several warnings to those gathered at Yau Mai Tei and asked…

Read The Full Article