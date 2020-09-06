Hong Kong: Protesters clash with police over delayed elections

Police in Hong Kong have fired pepper-sprayed balls at crowds protesting against a government decision to delay legislative elections in the territory.
Nearly 100 people were arrested at Sunday’s unauthorised demonstration.
The elections had been due on 6 September, but the government postponed them by a year saying it was necessary amid a rise in coronavirus infections.
The opposition is accusing the government of using the pandemic as a pretext to stop people from voting.
Opposition activists had hoped to obtain a majority in the Legislative Council (LegCo), capitalising on anger at Beijing’s imposition of a controversial national security law in Hong Kong, and fears that the territory’s freedoms are being eroded.
