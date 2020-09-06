Hong Kong: Protesters clash with police over delayed elections



Thousands of riot police officers have been deployed in Hong Kong





Police in Hong Kong have fired pepper-sprayed balls at crowds protesting against a government decision to delay legislative elections in the territory.

Nearly 100 people were arrested at Sunday’s unauthorised demonstration.

The elections had been due on 6 September, but the government postponed them by a year saying it was necessary amid a rise in coronavirus infections.

The opposition is accusing the government of using the pandemic as a pretext to stop people from voting.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Hong Kong security law: The BBC’s Stephen McDonell explains what it means, and what people there think

Opposition activists had hoped to obtain a majority in the Legislative Council (LegCo), capitalising on anger at Beijing’s imposition of a controversial national security law in Hong Kong, and fears that the territory’s freedoms are being eroded.