Authorities in Hong Kong on warned that slogans and speech related to last year’s protest movement or requires independence for the city fall within the scope of draconian security legislation imposed on the city by the ruling Chinese Communist Party on .

“Some people participating in illegal and violent activities … [on] displayed or possessed items bearing the language 「光復香港 時代革命」 ,” the government said in a statement referring to a well known protest slogan which means “Free Hong Kong! Revolution Now!”

“[This] slogan nowadays connotes “Hong Kong independence”, or separating the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) from the People’s Republic of China, altering the legal status of the HKSAR, or subverting the State power,” it said.

The government said it “strongly condemns any acts which challenge the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.”

It cited the national security law, which bans actions or activities promoting “secession, subversion of state power and other [dangers to] national security.”

“The HKSAR Government calls upon members of the general public not to defy the law,” it said.

The announcement came after police said they’d made 10 arrests under the new law — among hundreds for public order offenses — as thousands arrived on the scene onto the city’s streets on in defiance of a protest ban.

A pro-democracy noodle restaurant said it had been warned on by the police to remove its “Lennon Wall” of protest material on display because it had been in breach of the newest law.

Media control looms

Eastern District councillor Chui Chi-kin likened the warning, which came after somebody alerted police to the protest material, to the political denunciations of China’s Cultural Revolution (1966-1976).

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), Chris Yeung, said the law would also be used to exert controls over the city’s once-freewheeling media.

“There are articles in the law that says the us government will regulate, supervise media and foreign media – that is apparently a curtain-raiser to more control,” Yeung said in comments reported by government broadcaster RTHK.

“There are a large amount of questions, worries that may perhaps not be answered, I think, in the near future until we know that some journalists or media organizations have been in trouble underneath the law – being taken up to the court, or ordered to produce the data or news material they collected,” he said.

Yeung also hit out at attacks on a minumum of one journalist by way of a police water cannon truck during protests on .

“Since June last year, police have been handling journalists with increased use of violence and force and verbal abuse,” that he said.

“Localist” political groups regarded by Beijing as pro-independence disbanded as soon as what the law states came into effect, with former Demosisto lawmaker Nathan Law leaving the town soon a short while later, according to media reports.

Law’s colleagues Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were unable to check out suit, because they are under a travel ban and currently face court proceedings because of their role in the protest movement.

Anita Yip, vice-president of the Hong Kong Bar Association, said there are concerns that the courts will soon be less ready to grant bail at all under the newest regime.

“Article 42 [of the new law] is very clear that bail shall perhaps not be granted unless the judge has good reason to trust that the suspect won’t continue to break this law,” Yip told local media.

‘This is a socialist law’

Hong Kong current affairs commentator Liu Ruishao said there seems to be scant presumption of innocence under the national security system, which is currently being put on Hong Kong under Beijing’s direct supervision, and with assistance from China’s feared state security police.

“When it involves politically painful and sensitive cases, I haven’t really seen a single case in mainland China by which innocence is presumed,” Liu said. “You are basically presumed guilty in the event that you get so far as a court.”

Former Suzhou high-school teacher Pan Lu said such laws really are a long-established the main national security, or “stability maintenance” regimen in mainland China.

“This is a socialist law, and so the wording is vague, plus it doesn’t have the same strict requirements as Western laws,” Pan said. “As for the more than 50 countries that have expressed support for China within the [Hong Kong] national security law, I’m convinced that they are basically authoritarian regimes.”

Beijing academic Wu Qiang said what the law states will be the death of Hong Kong’s status as an international port city.

“What with the protests and the sanctions imposed by the international community, the death of Hong Kong is here,” Wu said. “This can only develop a large number of refugees will be born, and the international community will try [to help them].”

“The only thing the international community can do is always to accept and resettle and [political] refugees from Hong Kong,” that he said.

Reported by RFA’s Cantonese Service, and by Qiao Long for the Mandarin Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.