Hong Kong protest singers fear for their future



Pop star Denise Ho has actually ended up being an icon of the pro-democracy motion





“It feels like we’re not in the Hong Kong we knew anymore,” statesDenise Ho “It feels more like we are in China.”

Ho was when among the greatest stars inHong Kong In the 2000s she was likewise ending up being a significant name in Cantopop on mainland China, where she would play to sell-out crowds throughout the nation.

That all altered in 2014 when she participated in pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong and turned into one of the faces of the motion. She was instantly blacklisted by the Chinese federal government.

But Ho ended up being an icon of resistance to Beijing in Hong Kong, playing programs with relative flexibility and adding to the soundtrack of the pro-democracy motion.

Such behaviour has actually simply ended up being even more hazardous.