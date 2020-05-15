Hong Kong Probes Exam Body Amid Political Row Over History Question

Authorities in Hong Kong have actually revealed a probe right into the setup of exam inquiries after the judgment Chinese Communist Party’s state media knocked a question asking to take into consideration whether Japan made a favorable payment to China in the very first fifty percent of the 20 th century.

The Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) history exam question had “seriously hurt the feelings and dignity of the Chinese people who suffered greatly during the Japanese invasion of China,” state information firm Xinhua priced estimate Hong Kong education and learning assistant Kevin Yeung as claiming.

The question asked trainees: “Do you agree with the statement that during 1900-1945, Japan brought more benefits than harm to China?”

Hong Kong’s education and learning bureau claimed on Friday it had actually designated a group to execute just how exam inquiries are vetted as well as accepted, as well as whether the procedure had actually been effectively applied.

China’s international ministry created on its Hong Kong workplace’s authorities Facebook web page that “Hong Kong’s education sector must not become a chicken coop without a roof,” resembling a remark from the city’s president Carrie Lam in a current meeting with a pro-Beijing paper.

In that meeting, Lam claimed she was intending reforms to the liberal education and learning program presently used in Hong Kong’s senior high schools.

“Hong Kong’s question leads students to be traitors,” China’s Global Times tabloid paper suggested on Friday.

‘Gravely worried’

The Hong Kong federal government claimed in a declaration it was “gravely concerned” regarding the question, as well as was examining the authorization procedure for question setup in public assessments.

“The [education bureau] will certainly designate a group of coworkers that know with the educational program as well as top quality evaluation to check out the Hong Kong Examinations as well as Assessment Authority (HKEAA) to check out the question setup, vetting, as well as authorization device,” it claimed in a declaration on Friday.

It claimed the question would certainly be struck from the exam.

“We will request the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) to invalidate the examination question concerned and make appropriate adjustments to ensure the credibility and effectiveness of the history examination,” the declaration claimed.

“The education bureau will review the existing mechanism and fulfill its role of monitoring the conduct of the HKDSE to ensure the quality of the examination and the examination papers,” it claimed.

Hong Kong- based analyst Chui Yin claimed the exam question had not attempted to challenge the truths of the Japanese intrusion, however had actually instead attempted to motivate vital thinking of those truths.

He claimed it was unneeded for the judgment Chinese Communist Party, which just concerned power in 1949, to really feel distressed in behalf of its precursors, the 1911 Republic of China, which currently supervises an autonomous country in Taiwan, or the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) that preceded it, both of which were consisted of in the remit of the question.

“History has always had positive and negative sides, and even controversial historical figures have merits and demerits,” Chui created in a discourse program by RFA’s CantoneseService “To read history is to understand these positive and negative views, and to make objective comments on them.”

“The only problem here is that the Chinese Communist Party has no respect for history, ignores the facts, and refuses to allow independent thought,” Chui created.

‘Patriotic education and learning’

Amid placing agitation in Hong Kong, Beijing last November revealed prepare for a brand-new program of “patriotic education” in a quote to accomplish ideological “unity,” consisting of the previous early american areas of Hong Kong as well as Macau in the strategy.

In aNov 12, 2019 record, the event’s Central Committee required a program of ideological brainwashing that starts in the cradle as well as especially concentrates on youngsters.

China has actually gone to discomforts to mount the year-old anti-extradition as well as pro-democracy motion in Hong Kong as “separatist,” claiming that militants desire self-reliance for the city, although the bulk state they are dealing with to stop the loss of their existing liberties.

Officials in Hong Kong have actually currently started averting prospective political election prospects that ask for Hong Kong to be provided the “high degree of autonomy” assured in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, a global treaty controling the 1997 handover of the city to Chinese regulation.

China desires “patriotic content” to be incorporated right into books as well as training products whatsoever degrees of education and learning.

Proposals for patriotic education and learning in Hong Kong’s colleges were shelved in 2012 after hundreds of militants camped outdoors federal government head office for a number of weeks, worn black as well as shouting for the withdrawal from the educational program of what they called “brainwashing” publicity from the Communist Party.



Reported by Wu Hoi- male for RFA’s CantoneseService Translated as well as modified by Luisetta Mudie.