Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested



The 71- year-old tycoon is approximated to be worth $660 million.





Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai has actually been arrested for thought collusion with foreign forces, his assistant has actually stated.

Mark Simon stated the business owner was held under the questionable nationwide security law enforced by China in June.

Mr Lai supported pro-democracy demonstrations that emerged in Hong Kong in 2015.

In February, the business owner was charged with prohibited assembly and intimidation. He was later on approved cops bail.

Hong Kong security law: What is it and is it stressing?

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” stated Mr Simon, an executive at Mr Lai’s media company Next Digital, which releases the Apple Daily paper.

Hong Kong’s authorities have actually up until now made no public talk about the concern.

The brand-new security law for Hong Kong makes it simpler to penalize protesters, and decreases the city’s autonomy.

It offers Beijing powers to form life in Hong Kong, a previous British nest, in a manner it has never ever had …