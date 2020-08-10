Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under new national security law

The Hong Kong Police Force stated in a declaration Monday that 7 individuals aged in between 39 and 72 were arrested on charges, consisting of collusion with foreign forces to threaten national security, and conspiracy to dedicate scams. The cops declaration did not call any specific, however a spokesperson informed CNN that Lai was amongst them.
Later Monday early morning, a livestream submitted to Facebook by Apple Daily revealed cops browsing the business’s newsroom. A cops representative verified to CNN that the firm had a search warrant to get in Apple Daily’s workplace.
Under the new security law, which was troubled the city by Beijing last month, the offense of conspiring with foreign powers brings an optimum charge of life jail time. Lai has strong ties to Washington and has actually lobbied for the United States to take a more difficult line onChina What he has actually done to contravene the law because it passed is uncertain.