Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested over Yuen Long



Lam Cheuk- ting (left) and Ted Hui Chi- fung were arrested in the house in the early hours





Two Hong Kong opposition lawmakers are amongst 16 individuals arrested over anti-government demonstrations, as a crackdown on democracy advocates broadens.

Lam Cheuk- ting and Ted Hui Chi- fung from the Democratic Party were arrested at their houses on Wednesday early morning.

Mr Lam is implicated of rioting over a July 2019 event when masked guys assaulted protesters after a rally.

He was among lots hurt in the attack, where cops were implicated of stopping working to secure democracy activists.

An authorities source informed the BBC that an overall of 16 individuals, consisting of the 2 lawmakers, have actually been arrested in the operation on Wednesday.

These newest arrests come 2 weeks after cops arrested media magnate and vocal Beijing critic Jimmy Lai under a questionable nationwide security law that China just recently troubledHong Kong

Mr Lai was paraded through his Apple Daily newsroom in handcuffs as some 200 cops robbed the workplace as part of an operation that …