Hong Kong: Pompeo condemns China’s law as ‘death knell’ for freedoms

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Protests say China’s new safety law would erode Hong Kong’s freedoms





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned China’s plan to impose a brand new safety law in Hong Kong, calling it a “death knell” for the town’s freedoms.

China is in search of to cross a law that might ban “treason, secession, sedition and subversion” in Hong Kong.

Critics say the law would strip Hong Kong of autonomy and rights not seen in different components of China.

Mr Pompeo mentioned the choice to bypass Hong Kong’s lawmakers ignores “the will of the people”.

“The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and civil liberties,” Mr Pompeo mentioned in a press release on Friday.

Mr Pompeo’s intervention is more likely to infuriate the Chinese authorities, whose relations with the US have been strained lately by disputes over commerce and the coronavirus pandemic.

In Hong Kong, pro-democracy activists have been calling for assist from western governments after China introduced the law.

On Friday, campaigners urged mass protests over the weekend towards the law, which they see as an erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy.

The law was submitted on the annual National People’s Congress (NPC), which largely rubber-stamps choices already taken by the Communist management, however remains to be crucial political occasion of the yr.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous area and an financial powerhouse, was meant to have launched such a law after the handover from British management to Chinese rule in 1997.

Now, after a wave of sustained and sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong final yr, Beijing is making an attempt to push the law via. The Chinese authorities argues the law is important to “prevent, stop and punish” such protests sooner or later.

Hong Kong’s authorities mentioned it will co-operate with Beijing to enact the law, including it will not have an effect on the town’s freedoms.

Why is the law so controversial?

Hong Kong is what is understood as a “special administrative region” of China.

It has noticed a “one country, two systems” coverage since Britain returned sovereignty in 1997, which has allowed it sure freedoms the remainder of China doesn’t have.

Pro-democracy activists worry that China pushing via the law may imply “the end of Hong Kong” – that’s, the efficient finish of its autonomy and these freedoms.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten: “UK should tell China this is outrageous”

In his assertion, Mr Pompeo mentioned any determination to impinge on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms would “inevitably impact our assessment” of the territory’s standing.

The US is presently contemplating whether or not to increase Hong Kong’s preferential buying and selling and funding privileges.

President Trump has additionally weighed in, saying the US would react strongly if it went via – with out giving particulars.

What is in Beijing’s proposed law?

The “draft decision” – as it’s recognized earlier than approval by the NPC – was defined by Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC.

It consists of an introduction and 7 articles. Article four could show probably the most controversial.

How is Hong Kong run?

Hong Kong’s yr in seven intense feelings

That article says Hong Kong “must improve” nationwide safety, earlier than including: “When needed, relevant national security organs of the Central People’s Government will set up agencies in Hong Kong to fulfil relevant duties to safeguard national security in accordance with the law.”

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A bunch of pro-democracy activists marched on the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong on Friday





Addressing the congress, Premier Li Keqiang mentioned: “We’ll establish sound legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the two Special Administrative Regions.”

Hong Kong’s chief Carrie Lam, who’s seen as a part of the pro-Beijing political institution, mentioned the law would assist authorities deal with criminality within the metropolis.

Security law open to very huge interpretation

Robin Brant, BBC China Correspondent

China has lengthy desired a brand new nationwide safety law for Hong Kong. Beijing believes virtually a yr of mass protests and, at occasions, paralysing confrontations on the streets reveals that now it’s wanted greater than ever.

But critics level to what they are saying are ambiguities inherent in such a law and the broad, generalist framework it will convey to a spot which has a really completely different authorized custom than the communist-controlled mainland.

“Treason, sedition and subversion” are all open to a really huge interpretation. Up to now, the worst cost most arrested protesters have confronted has been for rioting.

The notion of “terrorism” additionally options on this proposed law. That too may embody wide-ranging acts and actions that the authoritarian rulers on the mainland contemplate much more menacing than these in Hong Kong, or for that matter elsewhere.

China may basically place the draft law into Annex III of the Basic Law, which covers nationwide legal guidelines that have to be carried out in Hong Kong – both by laws, or decree.

The NPC is anticipated to vote on the draft law on the finish of its annual session, on 28 May.

It will then be forwarded to the NPC’s Standing Committee, China’s high legislature, which is anticipated to finalise and enact the law by the top of June.

Why is China doing this?

Last yr, Hong Kong was rocked by months of protests sparked by a invoice that might have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

Mr Wang mentioned the safety dangers had turn out to be “increasingly notable” – a reference to final yr’s protests.

“Considering Hong Kong’s situation at present, efforts must be made at the state-level to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms,” he’s quoted as saying in state media.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption The identification disaster behind Hong Kong’s protests

Beijing may worry September’s elections to Hong Kong’s legislature.

If final yr’s success for pro-democracy events in district elections is repeated, authorities payments may doubtlessly be blocked.

What is Hong Kong’s authorized state of affairs?

Hong Kong was underneath British management for greater than 150 years as much as 1997.

The British and Chinese governments signed a treaty – the Sino-British Joint Declaration – that agreed Hong Kong would have “a high degree of autonomy, except in foreign and defence affairs”, for 50 years.

This was enshrined within the Basic Law, which runs out in 2047.