Hong Kong police watchdog clears force over protest response | World news

Hong Kong’s police watchdog has discovered the force’s response to town’s protests to be justified and inside rules, regardless of worldwide condemnation of the crackdowns, which included water cannon,teargas, pepper spray and extreme force.

The Independent Police Complaints Council launched a report on Friday which stated the protests had been the “most challenging public order situation in a generation”, and allegations of brutality shouldn’t be used as a political weapon.

“The protests were accompanied by a scale of lawlessness with a degree of violence and vandalism not seen in Hong Kong since the riots of 1967,” the IPCC report says. “While labelling police action as ‘brutality’, the protesters seem to disregard their own violence, vandalism and vigilantism.”

The protests started in June to oppose a controversial invoice to permit extradition to mainland China, however developed right into a broader pro-democracy motion that continues regardless of the pandemic shutting down gatherings.









Many devolved into violent clashes, with protesters throwing bricks and petrol bombs, and brutal crackdowns by police together with the usage of water cannon, rubber bullets and teargas in opposition to demonstrators and members of the press.

The IPCC has obtained greater than 1,700 complaints, the bulk regarding alleged misconduct and neglect of responsibility. Almost 200 complaints of assault had been made. The largest variety of complainants had been reporters.

The Hong Kong authorities has routinely defended its police force as reacting to violence by protesters it characterised as rioter. No officer has ever been prosecuted, regardless of quite a few acts of obvious misconduct in the direction of protesters, media and bystanders being captured on movie, and frequent condemnation by human rights teams and overseas governments.

Friday’s report helps the police force’s actions over the months of worsening confrontations, repeatedly discovering them to be justified “in reaction to illegal action by protesters and for protection of themselves and others when attacked by violent protesters”.

It provides: “It cannot be overemphasised that allegations of police brutality must not be made a weapon of political protest.”



It made 52 suggestions, largely round improved coaching on the usage of force and teargas, info dealing with and reviewing, controlling the usage of the web by protesters and managing public belief and perceptions.

It stated the usage of the web was essential in mobilising participation and spreading propaganda, hate in the direction of police, hypothesis and unfounded claims, to launch rallies, perpetrate acts of violence, and promote “doxxing” of officers and their households.

Hong Kong watchers and pro-democracy figures expressed scepticism over the findings. The examination had been introduced by Hong Kong authorities because the unbiased inquiry protesters sought as one in all their 5 calls for, however the IPCC has been labelled as not unbiased sufficient or having adequate investigative powers, prompting the resignation final 12 months of its worldwide knowledgeable panel. It has no powers to compel the disclosure of data.

“There’s nothing [in the report] on disciplinary action or accountability,” stated a Hong Kong primarily based lawyer, Jason Ng. “What is the point?”

One of the worldwide panel members who stop the IPCC examine, Prof Clifford Stott, stated the report had gaps in the place it drew proof from, and was lacking some key stakeholders.

“IPCC reproduces [the] narrative that public view of police illegitimacy that grew from incidents on 21st July were based on misunderstanding,” he stated.

A Hong Kong resident, Jeppe Mulich, stated: “2019 smelled like teargas. So far, 2020 smells like hand sanitiser.”

An Apple Daily reporter, Alex Lam, famous the shortage of investigative powers held by the IPCC. “This is the lens that we should read the IPCC report through. When IPCC says ‘there is no evidence’, it is probably because it is not allowed to investigate and find those evidence,” he stated.

The IPCC examined complaints from essentially the most important occasions of final 12 months’s protests, together with the notorious assaults on commuters and protesters by masked males, suspected of being triad members, at Yuen Long on 21 July, which left 45 folks needing hospital remedy.

Police had been criticised for prolonged delays in responding to the mass emergency calls, and had been accused of colluding with the attackers after footage emerged of officers standing alongside them.

The IPCC stated whereas police had been gradual to behave, it noticed no proof of collusion between officers and the attackers – though it acknowledged it didn’t have the ability to analyze collusion and stated taking any arrest motion “would only escalate the situation”.

A Hong Kong barrister, Wilson Leung, questioned the discovering. “There have been hundreds of incidents where Hong Kong police charged into a large crowd of pro-democracy protesters and violently made arrests, often inflaming the situation further,” he tweeted.

“Yet, for the white-clad thugs, the IPCC says it was fine not to arrest due to the ‘tense’ situation.”

The report concludes that police had “room for improvement” in its dealing with of protests, much more so at Yuen Long. However, it says on-line messages of hate and threats in the direction of police had been “blatant propaganda with little or no factual basis, aimed at smearing the police force and impeding police officers from performing their duty to maintain law and order”.

The report additionally discovered police actions had been justified in different important incidents of reside fireplace and different excessive responses.

Regarding the encompassing of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on 12 June by tens of hundreds of protesters, the place police in riot gear, armed with rifles, used water cannon and pepper spray to disperse protesters, and opened fireplace with teargas, baton rounds (rubber bullets) and pepper spray, the IPCC stated the clashes had been “relatively mild” and police had been responsive, not proactive, of their use of force.

At the protests on 11 August the place a lady was shot within the eye by a beanbag spherical, the IPCC discovered the usage of teargas contained in the enclosed MTR station successfully cleared it of protesters, thus avoiding confrontation, however that police shouldn’t have aimed or fired pepper balls at protesters above the shoulder.

Footage of the 31 August rally at Prince Edward MTR station, the place police stormed the metro station utilizing batons to beat passengers and pepper-spraying folks contained in the prepare carriage, “does not show the full picture”, the IPCC stated, including : “the police had to close the station so that the protesters could not escape”.

The IPCC stated the protests had been “characterised by the use of urban guerrilla tactics” and police assets had been stretched to the restrict.

Since the primary massive protest on 9 June 2019, Hong Kong police say they’ve arrested greater than 8,300 folks, however simply 1,600 have been prosecuted.

The majority of expenses are for rioting, possessing an offensive weapon and illegal meeting.

Yu-Jie Chen, a worldwide fellow at Hong Kong college’s college of legislation, tweeted: “The hole between the numbers of arrests and of expenses positively raises a vital query of whether or not Hong Kong police have abused their powers by arresting many individuals who shouldn’t have been arrested within the first place.

“There’s also a major question of whether these charges including ‘rioting’ have been abused and whether they can stand in courts. A test of the Hong Kong court’s independence.”