Hong Kong Police Raid Public Opinion Pollster Linked to Pro-Democracy Primaries

Hong Kong police on Friday raided the offices of a polling organization tasked with running primaries that will select pro-democracy candidates in September’s Legislative Council (LegCo) elections.

The raid, shown in a video livestream by Hong Kong’s StandNews, came as a high-ranking official warned that the primaries could breach a draconian security law imposed on the city by the ruling Chinese Communist Party on June 30.

Police were seen entering the offices of the Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI) office in Wong Chuk Hang district, the livestream showed.

Officers at the scene said they certainly were investigating allegations of “dishonest use of a personal computer,” and confiscated computers at the scene with a warrant, StandNews reported.

The 2020 Hong Kong pro-democracy primaries are scheduled for July 11-12 and will select candidates from several pro-democracy groups and parties in the hope of winning at least 35 LegCo seats, the minimum number needed to vote down government legislation such as the city’s annual budget.

The primaries were set up as an easy way to maximize the chances of a big part for pro-democracy candidates, who swept the board in District Council elections in November 2019, in a ringing public endorsement for the city’s months-long pro-democracy movement.

The election, organized by legal scholar and Occupy Central founder Benny Tai and former lawmaker Au Nok-hin, and coordinated by Power for Democracy, will use a voting system designed by PORI.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang warned that the election might violate the security law, since it was create with the objective of blocking the passage of government legislation in LegCo.

Tsang said the elections could therefore be observed to breach provisions of the National Security Law for Hong Kong, which bans secession, subversion, and collusion with overseas powers.

But Tai said a pro-democracy victory wouldn’t be “seriously interfering in, disrupting, or undermining the performance of duties and functions” of the government, as proscribed by the law, because chief executive Carrie Lam gets the power to dissolve LegCo and call a by-election.

Everyone now at risk

Before the raid was reported, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said every one in the pro-democracy camp, which has extensive outreach networks with democratic nations all over the world, is now potentially at risk underneath the law.

“Right now, any Hong Kong politician who continues to work on international initiatives … simply doesn’t know if they will remain at liberty, should they return here,” Wong told journalists.

“Local politicians face an even greater sense of fear, caution, and chilling effect, but … we are hoping that people will be able to overcome these fears,” he said.

Veteran rights activist and trade unionist Lee Cheuk-yan said his Alliance in Support of the Patriotic Democracy Movement in China would proceed with activities as normal, although many of his fellow activists are now followed and their communications monitored.

“It’s very hard to predict [how it will turn out] because every thing is based on political considerations,” Lee told RFA. “If they want to kill the chickens to frighten the monkeys, then they can enforce the law very strictly, but then they may face considerable pressure from the international community.”

“So maybe they won’t be in a hurry … but they move fairly quickly when they do move,” he said. “When or if this happens depends upon [Beijing’s] political concerns and the [ruling Chinese Communist Party’s] red lines.”

“We have no way of knowing what those will be,” that he said.

Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) politics lecturer Nelson Lee said the new law wasn’t produced by the common law legal system used in Hong Kong considering that the start of the British colonial era.

“Of course there will be a chilling effect and a deterrent, because nobody really knows right now how this law is going to be enforced,” Lee said.

“But its functions are by no means limited to intimidation and deterrence; Beijing can and definitely will use it when it thinks it necessary,” he said.



