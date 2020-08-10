Hong Kong Police Raid Next Media Offices, Arrest Pro-Democracy Founder

Authorities in Hong Kong on Monday jailed pro-democracy media magnate Jimmy Lai and robbed the newsroom of his flagship paper, the Apple Daily, under an extreme brand-new security law troubled the city by the judgment Chinese Communist Party.

Dozens of uniformed officers from the freshly recognized nationwide security department of the Hong Kong police submitted into the head office of Lai’s Next Digital media business, cordoning off the Apple Daily’s newsroom and getting rid of boxes of product they referred to as “evidence.”

Lai, 71, an outspoken critic of Beijing, was removed by police at around 10.00 a.m. regional time and charged under a stipulation in the brand-new law prohibiting “collusion with foreign powers.” Eight of his associates were likewise jailed.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Lai’s assistant Mark Simon, stated through Twitter.

Police likewise jailed Lai’s child Ian and browsed both guys’s houses, the Apple Daily reported.

According to the Oriental Daily News, an arrest warrant has actually likewise been provided for Simon, who is presently not in Hong Kong.

The raid on the Apple Daily is the very first time the brand-new security program, which is being supervised by China’s feared state security police, has actually been utilized to target a media company.

Lai’s is likewise the very first prominent arrest …