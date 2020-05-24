Hong Kong police fire teargas as thousands rally against China’s new security law – video | World news

Hong Kong police utilized teargas, pepper spray and also water cannon on groups as thousands rallied against Beijing’s statement that it plans to enforce nationwide security legislations on the semi-autonomous area– an extremely criticised action due to the ‘one nation, 2 systems’ regulation.

At the very least 120 individuals were apprehended, according to police, in among the largest events in the nation given that the start of the coronavirus pandemic as the recommended law, outlawing subversion, separatism, and also acts of international disturbance on Hong Kong, is to be accepted following week at China’s National People’s Congress