Hong Kong police fire pepper spray as thousands defy ban on attending Tiananmen Square vigil

Hong Kong police have fired pepper-spray at protesters as thousands defied a ban on holding an annual candlelight vigil in reminiscence of the lethal Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Authorities rejected an software on Monday to carry the occasion for the primary time in its historical past, arguing the vigil would violate coronavirus social-distancing guidelines on giant gatherings.

Police clashed briefly on Thursday within the working-class Mong Kok space, the place a whole bunch had gathered and a few demonstrators tried to arrange roadblocks with metallic limitations.





Officers used spray to disperse the protesters, in response to witnesses, and a number of other demonstrators had been arrested, police stated.

Despite the ban, crowds poured into Victoria Park to gentle candles and observe a minute of silence at 8:09pm, with many chanting “Democracy now” and “Stand for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”.

“If we don’t come out today, we don’t even know if we can still come out next year,” Serena Cheung, an attendee on the vigil, informed AP.

The occasion occurred amid considerations over China’s rising affect on Hong Kong after the territory’s legislature handed a regulation this week making it a criminal offense to disrespect the Chinese nationwide anthem.

Hundreds and probably thousands of individuals had been killed in June 1989, when tanks and troops moved in on Tiananmen Square to interrupt up weeks of student-led protests that had unfold to different cities and had been seen as a menace to the ruling Communist Party.

“We all know the Hong Kong government and the Chinese government really don’t want to see the candle lights in Victoria Park,” Wu’er Kaixi, a former pupil chief who was No. 2 on the federal government’s most-wanted listing following the crackdown, stated.

“The Chinese Communists want us all to forget about what happened 31 years ago,” he informed AP in Taiwan, the place he lives.

“But it is the Chinese government themselves reminding the whole world that they are the same government … doing the same in Hong Kong.”

Last month, China’s ceremonial legislature ratified a call to impose nationwide safety legal guidelines on Hong Kong, circumventing town’s legislature and surprising its residents.

Pro-democracy campaigners have warned the legal guidelines are a part of an erosion of the rights Hong Kong was given when it was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997 underneath the “one country, two systems” precept.

Additional reporting by businesses