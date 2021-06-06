Hong Kong police close Victoria Park on Tiananmen Square anniversary
CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports from Victoria Park in Hong Kong as authorities warn members of the public to not enter the park or take part in any “unauthorized assembly”. Victoria Park has traditionally been the home to the annual vigil of the Tiananmen anniversary in Hong Kong however, this year’s vigil is not permitted with authorities citing coronavirus concerns.

