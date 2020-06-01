Hong Kong police ban Tiananmen memorial vigil, citing Covid-19 | Hong Kong

Hong Kong police have formally banned this week’s vigil for the Tiananmen Square bloodbath, citing Covid-19 measures.

The transfer had been anticipated, particularly after the Hong Kong authorities prolonged its ban on public gatherings in teams bigger than eight, however the announcement confirms that for the primary time because the Chinese army killed untold numbers of protesters on 4 June 1989, there shall be no commemorative occasion.

The annual occasion – a sombre and peaceable affair attended by tens of hundreds – can be usually a automobile for different causes. Attenders final 12 months drew consciousness to a proposed extradition invoice that will draw one million individuals to the streets in protest just some days later, and spark months of demonstrations.

On Monday, Hong Kong’s police pressure wrote to organisers of the vigil to object to it happening, citing the social distancing measures that have been attributable to expire on Tuesday.

It mentioned public assemblies have been a “high-risk activity” owing to the big crowds that collect.

“Police believe the event will not only increase participants’ chances of contracting the virus, but also threaten citizens’ lives and health, thus endangering public safety and affecting the rights of others,” police mentioned.

The resolution follows a vote by China’s ceremonial parliament to bypass Hong Kong’s legislature and enact nationwide safety laws for the semi-autonomous territory. Democracy activists and lots of authorized consultants fear that the regulation might curtail free speech and opposition political actions.

Lee Cheuk-yan, an organiser of the vigil and chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, expressed disappointment and urged individuals to gentle candles individually and observe a second of silence.

Amnesty International mentioned authorities ought to facilitate a socially distanced vigil relatively than ban it.

“Covid-19 must not be used as an excuse to stifle freedom of expression,” mentioned Joshua Rosenzweig, the group’s deputy director for east and south-east Asia. “With this ban, and a disastrous national security law looming, it is not clear if Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil will ever be allowed to take place again.”

Hong Kong has reported 5 native infections of the coronavirus within the final two days, ending a virtually two-week streak of no new instances other than these introduced in from overseas.

Hong Kong additionally reported its first regionally transmitted case of the virus in additional than two weeks. Numerous restrictions, together with on swimming swimming pools and spiritual gatherings, have been lately lifted, prompting accusations that the ban on gatherings was solely staying in place to stop protests, and the vigil.

Associated Press contributed to this report