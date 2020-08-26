Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy lawmakers

Hong Kong police have actually detained 2 pro-democracy lawmakers for supposedly taking part in social discontent in 2015 as authorities break down after the intro of a nationwide security law in June.
Ted Hui and Lam Cheuk- ting of the opposition Democratic Party were apprehended early on Wednesday early morning, according to social networks posts from the celebration.
The 2 were implicated of conspiring with others to harm residential or commercial property and blocking the course of justice throughout a demonstration in the Tuen Mun area of Hong Kong on July 6 in 2015, according to Mr Lam’s Twitter account and a police source.
Mr Lam was likewise implicated of rioting on July 21 in 2015 in Yuen Long, a district near the border with mainland China that was the scene of among the bloodiest events in the area’s political discontent.
The arrests of the 2 lawmakers follow the charging of Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong media magnate, this month and the detention of other activists and protesters under the brand-new law.
Beijing enforced the security law on Hong Kong in June to squash demonstrations in the area, which began with opposition to an extradition law and turned into a pro-democracy motion.
The …