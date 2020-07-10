Hong Kong officials planning to evacuate housing block after 11 residents test positive for Covid-19 – Armenian News

Officials are planning for the mass evacuation of a public housing block in Hong Kong after 11 residents tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, South China Morning Post reports.

A medical source said the city had recorded at the very least 30 new cases, with a number of them linked to Ming Chuen House, on Shui Chuen O Estate, in Sha Tin.

There is an elderly care home, Grand Residence, located on the lower floors of the building.

The government announced on Friday afternoon that kindergartens, primary and secondary schools would start on Monday.

According to district councillor Yau Man-chun, the infected residents live on various floors, in flats all facing different directions.

Yau said the government was preparing to evacuate residents of Ming Chuen House, which is home to between 1,400 and 1,500 people. There was no word if officials were considering a full or partial evacuation.

The care home can host around 100 residents, and Yau said some of them were leaving each day. “It should have been relatives picking them up,” that he said.

A 66-year-old woman, from the same housing block, was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday.

The latest cases came as a leading government health adviser suggested cancelling the annual

Hong Kong Book Fair

, which can be scheduled to begin in a few days.

But the city’s health minister insisted the big event would proceed, albeit with social-distancing measures in place.