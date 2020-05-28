Hong Kong no longer has autonomy from China, Mike Pompeo says | World news

The US has declared it will no longer treat Hong Kong as autonomous for commerce and financial functions, as China prepares to inflict a new safety law that could radically limit civil liberties in the land.

The US decision may have a critical effect on this Hong Kong market, which has been utilized by Beijing as a portal site for dealings with the external world — especially whether its financial industry is struck by sanctions as a consequence of the transfer.

Beijing is preparing to inflict an extremely restrictive anti-sedition legislation on Hong Kong on Thursday, bypassing its legislature, also threatening the liberty awarded its citizens under the “one country, two systems” policy. )

In answer, on Wednesday, Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, declared that the US could no longer maintain particular trade relationships together with Hong Kong or think about it an autonomous area, as it has completed because the 1997 handover from the UK into China.

“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” Pompeo said, announcing a movement that might have serious impacts for Hong Kong’s fund market.

“While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself,” the secretary of state said.

Experts stated the effects of this US choice on Hong Kong and on China would rely to a fantastic degree on how it had been executed. The conclusion of foreign trade status would indicate the imposition of the very same tariffs that the US applies to Chinese goods, however Hong Kong has a restricted trade in products using the US.

It might influence travel limitations and its effect could be hugely amplified if Hong Kong banks had been struck by possible new sanctions targeting entities and people held accountable for the breach of their land’s autonomy.

“Ultimately we could see capital flight. We could see US businesses moving out of Hong Kong, expats leaving, and the end to Hong Kong as an international financial center as we know it,” Bonnie Glaser, the manager of this China power project in the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said.

“That may be a worst case picture, it may not be that bad but I think we have to consider that that is one possible outcome.”

Joshua Wong, that a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, advocated global corporations to encourage the resistance to the safety laws.

“I … urge US, European and Asia’s leaders to reconsider whether Hong Kong’s special trade status can still be held since, once the law is implemented, Hong Kong will be assimilated into China’s authoritarian regime, on both rule of law and human rights protections,” Wong wrote on Twitter.

Tensions over Hong Kong have united with accusations over blame for its military and pandemic posturing throughout the Taiwan Strait along with also the South China Sea, to induce US-China connections to some harmful new low.

Xi Jinping told army officials that at the Aftermath of this coronavirus outbreak: “It is necessary to step up preparations for armed combat, to flexibly carry out actual combat military training, and to improve our military’s ability to perform military missions.”

At another meeting on the sidelines of their National People’s Congress, the defence ministry, General Wei Fenghe, stated:”The US has intensified the suppression and containment of our side since the [coronavirus] outbreak, and the Sino-US strategic confrontation has entered a period of high risk.”

“We must strengthen our fighting spirit, be daring to fight and be good at fighting, and use fighting to promote stability.”