Hong Kong Mulls Total Lockdown Amid Sharp Rise in New Virus Cases

Authorities in Hong Kong were considering further restrictions on Monday after having a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the town, where Beijing has also imposed a draconian national security crackdown targeting protesters and opposition figures.

The city’s health authorities recorded another 66 locally transmitted cases on Monday, with at the very least 24 from an “unknown source,” the government reported.

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported the sum total number of new cases on Monday at 73, including seven those who arrived in Hong Kong from elsewhere, bringing how many cases reported in the town so far to at least one,958.

Meanwhile, clinics were feeling the stress amid a huge surge in public demand for coronavirus testing.

CHP spokeswoman Chuang Shuk-kwan said the authorities were mulling new lockdown measures carrying out a warning from the top microbiologist in the town, Yuen Kwok-yung.

Yuen told local media that lockdown would be necessary given the rate of which new cases are emerging now.

“Cases are still rising … exponentially, so there is no other way; people have to be prevented from leaving their homes,” Yuen said.

“The government strongly urges the public to stay at home as much as possible, go out less often unless necessary, and avoid dining out and unnecessary social activities (including private gatherings),” the us government said in a statement on its website on Monday.

“The recent emergence of local cases of unknown infection source indicates the existence of sustained silent transmission in the community,” it said, adding that the city was now at the highest degree of public health risk considering that the start of the pandemic.

Catering companies have already been ordered to function at no more than 50 percent capacity, with no food service allowed in the evenings to customers on the premises.

Pubs, bars, live music, dancing, karaoke, and mahjong parlors have now been shut down, along side amusement arcades, gyms, beauty parlors, and any place of “public entertainment.”

Large group gatherings are banned, and masks required on public transportation, even though the wearing of masks has been widespread among the city’s seven million residents since January.

‘Doing the proper thing’

David Hui, professor of respiratory medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), said the government was doing the right thing.

“The current measures are pretty strict, and we really need people to cooperate,” he said. “Just because you’re working from home, doesn’t mean that you should then be going out to eat, or hanging out with groups of people in indoor spaces.”

“Food outlets should be reserved for those people who have to go out to work,” Hui said. “The next step will be, if we are still seeing lines outside of food outlets and a constant stream of people going out, a total lockdown order.”

Linda Yu, chief administrative manager of the Hospital Authority, said isolation wards happen to be under pressure at Hong Kong hospitals.

“There is a certain pressure on the number of beds in isolation wards, and everyone is worried, now that cases are rising, that there will be a shortage of isolation beds in a week or so,” Yu told reporters.

“That’s why we intend to start the [temporary isolation facility] at Lei Yue Mun.”

Reported by Lau Siu-fung for RFA’s Cantonese Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.