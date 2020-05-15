Hong Kong Mob Attack Victims Hit Out at Official Version of Yuen Long Incident

Two victims of an assault by white-clad mobsters within the Hong Kong border city on Yuen Long on July 21, 2019 on Friday hit out at a police-backed report that concluded there was no collusion between police and the attackers, in spite of a protracted delay in responded to a number of emergency calls on the night time, and pictures of officers chatting with teams of males wielding weapons in white T-shirts.

The sufferer, who gave solely his surname Tseng, mentioned he was amongst dozens of passengers, protesters, and passersby attacked by people wielding sticks and poles inside Yuen Long MTR station on that day, struggling extreme accidents within the course of.

“I think their theory is unconvincing, and doesn’t explain what happened,” Tseng mentioned of the prolonged report by Hong Kong’s Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC), which regardless of its identify depends fully on proof generated by police, and has no unbiased investigatory powers.

“I think what most people wanted to know was the relationship between [police and the triads], and what mistakes the police made in their handling of the situation, or in their communications,” he mentioned. “But this report … concludes that there was no collusion.”

“But of course, we know that the IPCC has no powers of independent investigation, and that’s why they reached such a conclusion,” Tseng mentioned.

Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who was himself attacked by gang members in white T-shirts in the identical incident, dismissed the report as “garbage.”

“I am very angry,” Lam mentioned. “This report is garbage. It contains no condemnation or criticism of the police … the IPCC is basically doing PR for the police.”

Police examine themselves

The IPCC has been criticized by its personal specialists, rights teams, and protesters as a toothless physique that depends on the police investigating themselves.

In January, it introduced it was quashing a a lot fuller report in spite of rising worldwide criticism of police violence in opposition to protesters all through 2019.

Friday’s report is a tremendously curtailed model, specializing in a handful of contentious incidents which were the main target of public complaints and calls for for redress.

An worldwide panel of legislation enforcement specialists employed by the IPCC stepped down at the top of final 12 months, saying they not wished to be related to the probe, because the IPCC lacked the mandatory powers to hold out a reputable inquiry.

The IPCC report discovered that “The police’s failure to take timely action in certain instances did fuel allegations of collusion against the police.”

It blamed inadequacies within the police command construction for his or her inaction through the first 37 minutes of the assault.

IPCC chairman Anthony Neoh on Friday defended widespread police violence throughout final 12 months’s pro-democracy and anti-extradition protests, saying it was the responsibility of police to take care of legislation and order.

“Under the violence they had to face in performance of their duty, the police had found it necessary to resort on occasion to the use of force,” Neoh mentioned.

The IPCC report additionally claimed that police had solely employed drive in response to “illegal action” by protesters or in self-defense, a declare that has been undermined by months of social media footage and dwell video streams from the entrance strains of the protests.

Public issues dismissed

The report was extremely dismissive of public issues over the Aug. 31, 2019 assault by riot police on unarmed passengers within the absence of journalists inside Prince Edward MTR station, which gave rise to unconfirmed studies of at least one dying at the scene.

It discovered that the use of the distant San Uk Ling detention facility was inappropriate for detained protesters, significantly those that have been already injured.

While it famous that with the ability to determine particular person law enforcement officials — one thing that has been made very troublesome via lack of seen data all through the protests — was key to transparency and accountability, it stopped quick of requiring it, saying solely that the police have been “heading in the right direction.”

The report additionally denied that Indonesian journalist Veby Indah had been hit by a police rubber bullet, claiming that journalists had already been requested to go away the footbridge the place she was standing to cowl the day’s protests.

But fellow journalist and eyewitness Sarah Zheng mentioned the report was “inaccurate,” offering a hyperlink to the Facebook Live broadcast of the incident.

“[The] FB live … shows police raise their guns & retreat down stairs, then protesters run forward,” Zheng wrote through her Twitter account on Friday. “One nears corner of the stairs with a shield. Police fire & hit Veby. She falls to the ground.”

According to Zheng, police might be heard discussing leaving the realm amongst themselves, however at no level do they inform journalists to go away.

In whole, it made 52 suggestions, together with requires higher communication with the general public over the actions police take to implement the legislation.



‘Bloodied however not damaged’

Amnesty International mentioned in its 2019 annual report that Hong Kong protesters are ‘bloodied however not damaged’ within the wake of abusive policing techniques for which the authorities have but to be held accountable.

It mentioned the Hong Kong protest motion, which started in June 2019 with mass standard opposition to extradition to mainland China, had demanded accountability in spite of more and more harsh remedy by the authorities

Reported by Lu Xi and Man Hoi-tsan for RFA’s Mandarin and Cantonese Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.