Hong Kong markets watchdog says it does not think sanctions will affect financial firms By Reuters





HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s markets watchdog is not familiar with any element of U.S. sanctions troubled Hong Kong authorities that will affect how financial firms continue their regular operations in the city, a representative stated onSaturday

The United States on Friday enforced sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the area’s existing and previous authorities chiefs and 8 other leading authorities for what Washington says is their function in reducing political flexibilities in the area.

“Many global firms have prior experience of properly assessing and responding to specific U.S. sanctions to the extent they may affect any of their clients and related activities,” the representative for the markets watchdog stated.

The Securities and Futures Commission “is not aware of any aspect of the (national security law) or the U.S. sanctions announced on Friday that would affect the way in which firms carry on their normal operations in Hong Kong”, the representative included.