Hong Kong leader warns hospital system could collapse as city on verge of ‘large-scale’ outbreak

“We are on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly,” Lam stated in a video statement late Tuesday.

While the city had an average of under 10 brand-new cases every day less than a month earlier and had the ability to prevent a lockdown due to limitations on travel from China and contact tracing, health authorities reported a record 145 cases Monday and 106Tuesday The city now regularly reports more than 100 cases each day, according to BBC News.

CORONAVIRUS RISE FORCES HONG KONG DISNEYLAND TO CLOSE DOWN ONLY WEEKS AFTER REOPENING

“I appeal to you to follow strictly the social distancing measures and stay at home as far as possible,” Lam included. “If we stand united and work together, we can suppress this epidemic again.” She included the Central Government is working to assist Hong Kong boost its screening abilities.

The increase in cases has actually accompanied the alleviating of social distancing limitations. Jin Dongyan, a University of Hong Kong teacher, hypothesized flawed “border procedures” resulted in the spike in cases.

“It’s probably because there were some flaws in border procedures in Hong Kong, and some patients from overseas may have brought the virus to communities which resulted in the current local transmission,” Jin informed the Global Times previously this month.

Hong Kong has actually reported an overall of 2,884 cases and 23 deaths, according to BBC and CNBC.