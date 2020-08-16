Hong Kong leader hands back Cambridge fellowship after criticism

Hong Kong’s president Carrie Lam has actually resigned from an honorary fellowship at a Cambridge university college after it raised issues over her dedication to human rights and liberty of expression.

The relocation comes as the global neighborhood puts pressure on Hong Kong and its leaders following the intro of a questionable nationwide security law, which has actually raised prevalent issues over political flexibilities. The legislation followed months of anti-government demonstrations and has actually triggered sanctions from the Trump administration.

In a declaration on her Facebook page on Saturday night, Ms Lam implicated Wolfson College of “slander” after it revealed issues over current discontent in the previous British nest.

Wolfson stated in its own statement that its governing body had “raised concerns with Mrs Carrie Lam about her commitment to the protection of human rights and the freedom of expression in Hong Kong”.

The college had actually formerly stated in early July that it was reevaluating the Hong Kong leader’s honorary fellowship, which she has actually held because 2017.

Ms Lam declared in her Facebook post that Wolfson was under pressure from British political leaders and the media over the matter. She included that Wolfson’s dean recently composed to her to reveal issues that she had actually deviated …