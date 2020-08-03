Hong Kong Lawyers Warn of ‘Grave Concern’ Over Postponement of Election

Lawyers in Hong Kong have hit out at the decision by the city’s leaders to postpone Legislative Council (LegCo) elections for one year, saying they have “grave concern” that the move wasn’t even legal.

The Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) said in an Aug. 2 statement that the right to vote should be guaranteed by the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

“The HKBA considers that there are serious doubts about the legal and evidential basis of the government’s decision,” the association said in a statement on its website.

While chief executive Carrie Lam has justified the move by pointing to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Hong Kong in recent weeks, the HKBA said the United Nations has warned that governments should not do this.

“States should provide transparency as to their decision-making processes in the context of elections … and should consult with civil society in determining appropriate approaches,” the statement cited the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association as saying.

“States should take all measures possible to ensure the timely carrying out of elections, including through the utilization of alternative voting procedures such as mail-in ballots,” it quoted them as saying.

By contrast, Lam’s decision had been taken with…