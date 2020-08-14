Hong Kong Lawmaker Injured by Car He Said Had Been Following Him

A pro-democracy lawmaker in Hong Kong suffered small injuries after being struck by a car he said had been following him for days.

Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui had approached the automobile after ending up being suspicious, however was “tackled to the ground” by authorities, federal government broadcaster RTHK reported on .

Social media accounts published video of the consequences of the occurrence, throughout which authorities enabled the car’s motorist to leave the scene after categorizing the occurrence a traffic mishap.

Police at the scene informed Hui the 2 individuals in the car were “journalists,” however media video of the car revealed a badge coming from the Hong Kong federal government’s Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD).

Several pro-democracy political leaders and activists have actually reported being followed in current weeks, as the authorities start an extensive crackdown on political dissent framed as subversion, secession and “collusion with foreign powers.”

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Hong Kong protester shot with live ammo at a demonstration onOct 1, 2019 has actually been rejected legal support for his claim versus the authorities, veteran democracy activist Joshua Wong said by means of his Twitter account on .

“On in 2015, an 18yo trainee was shot in his chest by live bullet fired at point-blank variety, 3cm from his heart with …