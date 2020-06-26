Hong Kong Journalist Groups Appeal to UN Over Police Violence

Journalists’ associations in Hong Kong have written to the United Nations calling for help to end police violence against them.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association and the Hong Kong Photojournalists Association wrote to U.N. agencies in a formal complaint about repeated violence meted out to journalists by the Hong Kong police.

Since the anti-extradition protests escalated in June 2019, police have over and over prevented the media from reporting at the scene of clashes, attacked journalists, and detained and arrested them, both groups said in a letter.

The letter quoted an HKJA survey as finding that significantly more than 80 per cent of journalists covering the protests had experienced some form of police violence, or had been prevented from doing their jobs by police.

“Since the beginning of this year, such obstructions have grown to be more systematic, targeted, and larger in scope, such as the insistence by officers that journalists verify their identity before trying to work, large-scale stop-and-search operations, with police going in terms of to detain reporters at the scene [of protests], or driving them away,” the letter said.

It said an overall total of 143 complaints have been filed with the Independence Police Complaints Council by news businesses and individual journalists in the past year.

But not a single police officer has been sanctioned or criticized over their treatment of the media, it said.

The letter called on U.N. human rights organizations to send officials to Hong Kong to investigate the complaints made and any government action taken, and make guidelines to the authorities.

HKJA chairman Chris Yeung said the situation has deteriorated for journalists since the protest movement.

He said the HKJA had continually issued statements about the violence suffered by journalists and met with Hong Kong government officials, police representatives and even the Commissioner of Police to try to make their opinions known.

Attempts to hold the police accountable through judicial procedures, had met with no success, however.

“Hong Kong participates in some meetings of the United Nations via the central government [in Beijing] and in addition issues reports on the human rights situation in Hong Kong, including press freedom,” Yeung told RFA.

“That’s why we thought that the U.N. … might be a more effective way to reach the Hong Kong government, and to get some pressure put on the Hong Kong police,” he said.

“The international community actually wants Hong Kong to keep its freedoms, including the freedom of the press,” Yeung said.

Value more symbolic than practical

Bruce Lui, journalism lecturer at Hong Kong’s Baptist University, said the complaint letter could be of more symbolic than practical value, however.

“I’m not hugely optimistic that this will have any effect, because … Beijing is committed to upholding the authoritarian tactics of the Hong Kong police,” Lui said.

“But it’s worth trying, only if because it is another legitimate channel to express [journalists’] views,” he said.

The HKJA has also expressed serious concern about an imminent new national security law for Hong Kong that will be imposed on the town by the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), bypassing Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo).

In a move widely condemned by foreign governments and rights groups as signaling the conclusion of Hong Kong’s autonomy and status as a different legal jurisdiction, the law will outlaw “actions and activities” deemed subversive, seditious, or pro-independence, or that involve collaboration with overseas powers or businesses.

The move has been criticized by foreign governments, legal experts, and rights activists to be in breach of China’s obligations underneath the 1984 treaty governing the 1997 handover of Hong Kong, so that as paving just how for further political prosecutions of peaceful critics of the government, democracy campaigners, and rights activists.



Concerns for personal safety

A recent survey by the HKJA discovered that 98 per cent of respondents thought that the law would seriously or considerably affect freedom of the press. And 92 percent had concerns about their personal safety following the law is passed.

“Some respondents pointed out that the law enforcement agencies would target the press, foreign journalists would be barred from visa application, and people would avoid doing press interviews,” the group said in a report published on its website on June 18.

The U.S. Senate on June 25 backed legislation that will impose mandatory sanctions on individuals or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kong’s autonomy, since the ruling Chinese Communist Party moves to implement a brand new security law for the town.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act passed by unanimous consent, but must also pass the House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The bill almost passed earlier this month, but was blocked by Republican Senator Kevin Cramer at the request of the Trump administration, which made a late request for technical corrections.



Reported by Lu Xi and Tseng Yat-yiu for RFA’s Mandarin and Cantonese Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.