Hong Kong: Joshua Wong among 24 charged over Tiananmen vigil

At least 24 individuals in Hong Kong have actually been charged with participating in a prohibited candlelight vigil on 4 June to mark the anniversary of China’s 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

Pro- democracy activist Joshua Wong was among those charged with “taking part in an unauthorised assembly”.

Hong Kong has actually long been the only put on Chinese soil where a celebration of the crackdown is permitted.

But it was prohibited this year, with authorities pointing out coronavirus worries.

It came weeks prior to a questionable nationwide security law entered into force, criminalising acts of anti-Beijing demonstration which might see Hong Kong citizens sent out to mainland China for trial.

It’s resulted in worries that the area’s liberties are being worn down. Critics had earlier stated that it might resulted in pro-democracy protesters in the area being provided life sentences.

What charges do they deal with?

Hong Kong authorities stated in a declaration that 24 individuals – 19 males and 5 ladies …