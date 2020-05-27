Hong Kong is ‘No Longer Autonomous,’ Pompeo Tells US Congress After China Intervention

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated Wednesday he’d advised the U.S. Congress who Beijing’s imposition of a draconian federal security legislation Hong Kong reveal that the prior British colony is not sovereign by China, setting the platform for inspection of this town’s trade privileges.

“Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong,” tweeted.

Washington was reviewing testimonials that the town’s separate trading standing in the U.S. market beneath the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, handed in November 2019. The different standing was founded on China’s asserts that the town could assert “a high degree of autonomy” along with another legal authority.

China’s judgment Chinese Communist Party on Monday stated it will execute its strategy to inflict a dreaded sedition and subversion legislation on Hong Kong, asserting it is portion of a crackdown on “terrorism” from town.

China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) — that generally rubber stamps any authorities proposition set before it will “vote” about the program Thursday.

“Last week, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) National People’s Congress announced its intention to unilaterally and arbitrarily impose national security legislation on Hong Kong,” Pompeo stated in a declaration Wednesday.

“Beijing’s disastrous decision is only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms and China’s own promises to the Hong Kong people under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-filed international treaty,” the announcement said.

“After careful study of developments over the reporting period, I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997. No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” additional Pompeo.

“Hong Kong and its dynamic, enterprising, and free people have flourished for decades as a bastion of liberty, and this decision gives me no pleasure,” that he explained.

“But sound policy making requires a recognition of reality. While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself.”

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong as they struggle against the CCP’s increasing denial of the autonomy that they were promised,” Pompeo reasoned.

Pompeo’s conclusion, which his spokeswoman said a week was postponed to observe improvements in Beijing, was printed later Hong Kong authorities detained over 300 individuals amid revived street protests before China’s imposition of their sedition laws on town, bypassing its Legislative Council (LegCo).

Adding into the issue of Beijing’s intervention, state security authorities from mainland China will probably be permitted to set up shop Hong Kong to meet their responsibilities under the law, as shown by a precis of this conclusion provided by state-run Xinhua information agency.