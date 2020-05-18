Hong Kong implements tough coronavirus prevention measures for returning residents, including 7-hour airport screening

After touchdown, she documented the seven-hour ordeal in a sequence of tweets which have garnered over 75,000 likes.

Chor, a Georgetown University graduate, spoke with Fox News about her expertise flying from Paris to London, and eventually taking a 12-hour flight to her residence airport in Hong Hong.

All of the passengers wore masks on each of her worldwide flights, Chor stated. She famous, nonetheless, that not all flight attendants had been sporting masks or gloves.

“It made me pretty uneasy,” Chor stated. “I thought about how they are touching everyone’s cups, everyone’s rubbish,” and the shut proximity between passengers and flight attendants after they lean over to pour drinks.

“I was just surprised that they didn’t feel more concerned. I was on a plane full of people going to Hong Kong who probably took this pretty seriously,” Chor defined.

Alternatively, she noticed some passengers “in full bodysuits with face shields or with goggles and masks, and these are people just flying,” she described. “I think that’s overkill. Even people who work in COVID wards don’t protect themselves to that extent.”

Chor knew forward of time that she can be examined for the coronavirus as soon as she landed and was warned that the wait within the airport might take round eight hours to get her COVID-19 take a look at outcomes. Hong Kong residents who’re returning residence are required to self-isolate for 14 days, even when they take a look at unfavorable, to forestall the unfold of the illness.

Along with a cell phone app, she was given a monitoring bracelet, which she is predicted to put on across the clock, even within the bathe. Not solely was the bracelet meant to trace the motion of residents and make sure they’re staying residence, but it surely additionally served as a deterrent.

“It’s the law now, you can’t break quarantine,” Chor stated. The punishment is jail. “If someone saw me on the street with this bracelet they would probably report me.”

Chor was given a thermometer and advised to doc her temperature twice a day. She stuffed out paperwork and supplied her telephone quantity, so the federal government might name and make sure that she was respecting the post-travel quarantine. Passengers retrieved their baggage, cleared customs, and had been taken by bus to a close-by conference middle, remodeled into the Temporary Specimen Collection Centre on the AsiaWorld-Expo.

Once within the testing middle, the passengers’ luggage had been organized, they usually got baggage tags. Chor anticipated that the COVID take a look at can be administered by a workers member, however as an alternative they had been every given a self-testing equipment together with very particular, detailed directions, and ushered to semi-private cubicles. “I was expecting the nose swab,” she stated, however was relieved to seek out that as an alternative the take a look at concerned saliva.

“It was simple enough, in retrospect,” Chor stated, commenting that the quite a few steps made the method nerve-racking within the second. “The Hong Kong government is so meticulous.” At the time, she wondered, “Am I spitting enough? You don’t want to mess it up, I wouldn’t want to have to do it again.”

After submitting her take a look at, the wait started.

Chor famous that the chairs, set in unfold our rows, had been about 70 % occupied. Each chair had a desk, in addition to a welcome notice and “house rules.”

“I felt taken care of, the staff were really nice and patient. They really did seem to think of everything.” When they gave her a sandwich, she held on to half, pondering that it may be her solely meal for the day. She was shocked after they got here again round with snacks and water, and let her take an additional bag of cookies.

After a seven-hour wait, Chor’s outcomes got here again: She examined unfavorable for COVID-19 and will go residence.

Just a few days after returning residence, she has already obtained a short name from the federal government to substantiate she understands the principles and has not left residence.

At the top of the 14 days, Chor stated she is predicted to conduct a second take a look at on her personal to substantiate she remains to be unfavorable for the virus. The app is holding observe of the times, and she or he has heard of some residents being checked on in-person or by way of video calls.

The Hong Kong authorities pays for all of the prices, which is only one motive that Chor believes that this course of, now solely reserved for repatriating Hong Kong residents, isn’t scalable.

“A lot of people retweeted the thread, saying, ‘This is the future of travel’, but I don’t think any of that is true,” she shared. “Hong Kong is a small place, it’s a city of 7.5 million people, and we have our own borders that we control ourselves,” she stated.

“It’s a government with a very large surplus, we can afford to do this. It’s a very limited number of people, only residents. Travel is very slow and tourist numbers have dropped by 100 percent,” Chor defined. “This isn’t a coverage for anybody who needs to return in; that is for residents who need to come residence. I can’t see an even bigger place implementing these controls”.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Hong Kong has solely had 1,055 instances of the coronavirus and 4 deaths.

She stated that the success of the restrictions can be because of a inhabitants that’s on board with the measures. Restaurants usually have temperature checks on the door and other people put on masks. Neither are authorities coverage; they’re personal choices to maintain individuals protected, Chor stated.

“In Hong Kong, they aren’t taking any chances,” she stated. “We know how lucky we have it. Unlike the entire developed world, our cinemas are open, our restaurants are open, our bars are open and we want to keep it that way.”