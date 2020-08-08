Hong Kong hits back at ‘shameless’ U.S. sanctions on leader Carrie Lam

HONG KONG– The Chinese and Hong Kong federal governments highly slammed Washington Saturday after the United States imposed sanctions on the territory’s leader Carrie Lam, and other authorities, dismissing the relocation as “clowning actions” that would not frighten Chinese individuals.

Hong Kong’s government stated the sanctions were “shameless and despicable” and represented a “blatant and barbaric” disturbance in China’s internal affairs, cautioning that Hong Kong was being utilized as a “pawn” in the U.S.-China relationship.

The Trump administration announced Friday it would impose sanctions on Lam and Luo Huining, the head of China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, in addition to 9 other present and previous authorities that Washington implicates of reducing political flexibilities, following the imposition of a draconian new security law in June.

“The unscrupulous intentions of the U.S. politicians to support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed, and their clowning actions are really ridiculous,” China’s Liaison Office stated in a statement.

“Intimidation and threats cannot frighten the Chinese people.”

Luo, the most senior mainland political authorities in Hong Kong who used up the post previously this year, stated U.S. sanctions on him suggested the he was doing what he “should be doing for my country and Hong Kong.”

Speaking at a media conference in July prior to sanctions were enforced on her– and where she revealed the postponement of elections due to the worsening coronavirus…