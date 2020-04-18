Hong Kong: High-profile democracy activists arrested

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Jimmy Lai (C) was additionally arrested in February





Police in Hong Kong have arrested 15 of among the metropolis’s most high-profile pro-democracy activists.

The group consists of 71-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai in addition to a lot of outstanding lawmakers.

They are accused of organising, participating in or publicising unauthorised assembles throughout final 12 months’s mass protests within the Chinese territory.

They are as a consequence of seem in court docket subsequent month.

Hong Kong protests defined in 100 and 500 phrases

The background you want on the Hong Kong protests

The authorities has not defined the high-profile arrests however they arrive days after Beijing’s most senior official within the metropolis known as for a brand new safety regulation to take care of dissent.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong had witnessed nearly weekly demonstrations towards a proposal to permit extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

While that was later deserted, the protests morphed into calls for for higher democracy and fewer management from Beijing, and anger towards the federal government stays.

Who was arrested?

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai runs the Apple Daily newspaper, which is steadily essential of the Hong Kong and Chinese management.

Mr Lai, who was estimated by Forbes in 2009 to be value $660m (£512m), was additionally arrested in February this 12 months on costs of unlawful meeting and intimidation.

Democratic Party founder and barrister Martin Lee, 81, was one other outstanding determine to be detained.

The 81-year-old – who is called the daddy of Hong Kong democracy – stated he was “very much relieved” by his arrest, in accordance with AFP information company.

“For so many years, so many months, so many good youngsters were arrested and charged, while I was not arrested. I feel sorry about it,” he added.