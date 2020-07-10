Hong Kong Gets ‘Harmonized’

China’s Communist Party imposed a fresh national security law on Hong Kong on June 30th that outlaws acts of “secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign or external forces that endanger national security.” The dramatic reduction of the former British colony’s promised autonomy began swiftly, with China’s feared state security agency opening a huge office in the town, and politically sensitive books removed from public libraries.

