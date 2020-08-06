Hong Kong foreign press says journalists being targeted in US-China standoff



Hong Kong’s track record as an international media center is under hazard.





Foreign journalists in Hong Kong are dealing with “highly unusual” visa hold-ups at a time of high stress in between the United States and China, a group representing global media has actually stated.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) recommended visas were being utilized “as a weapon in international disputes”.

Foreign media deal with limitations on the Chinese mainland however Hong Kong has actually long been an exception.

The caution follows China recommended United States media might deal with “countermeasures”.

The United States had actually not restored the visas of any Chinese journalists considering that May 11, stated foreign ministry representative Wang Wenbin on Tuesday.

“If the US persists, China will take a necessary and legitimate response to safeguard its rights,” he stated.

In its declaration the FCC stated that journalists ought to not be targeted for actions taken by their house nations.

“The FCC gets in touch with the Trump administration to raise its limitations on Chinese media working in the United States, and on Hong Kong and China’s …