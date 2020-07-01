Hong Kong: First arrests under ‘anti-protest’ law as handover marked

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Many residents worry the brand new law means the end of the “one country, two systems” principle

Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new “anti-protest” law imposed by Beijing, as crowds marked 23 years considering that the end of British rule.

Nine everyone was held accused of violating the law, including a person with a pro-independence flag. More than 300 the others were detained at a banned rally.

The national security law targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments as much as life in prison.

Activists say it erodes freedoms but China has dismissed the criticism.

Hong Kong’s sovereignty was handed back once again to China by Britain in 1997 and certain rights were allowed to be guaranteed for at least 50 years under the “one country, two systems” agreement.

The UK has said as much as three million Hong Kong residents will undoubtedly be offered the opportunity to settle in the united kingdom and eventually apply for citizenship.

On Wednesday, thousands gathered for the annual pro-democracy rally to mark the handover anniversary, defying a ban by authorities who cited restrictions on gatherings in excess of 50 people because of Covid-19.

Police used water cannon, tear gas and pepper spray on demonstrators. They said a lot more than 300 people had been arrested, nine under the new law, which was adopted in the wake of last year’s widespread unrest.

They included a man who was simply holding a “Hong Kong Independence” flag, though some Twitter users said the picture appeared to show a small “no to” written as you’re watching slogan. The man will not be identified, also it was not clear whether however be prosecuted.

Police also said an officer was stabbed in the arm by “rioters holding sharp objects”. The suspects fled and bystanders offered no help, they said.

The legislation has been widely condemned by countries such as the US and UK as well as human rights activists. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “[China] promised 50 years of freedom to the Hong Kong people, and gave them only 23.”

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged countries to consider the situation objectively and said China wouldn’t allow foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Earlier, Zhang Xiaming of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office of the State Council bristled at foreign critics, asking them: “What’s this got to do with you?”

Speaking in the House of Commons, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the measures a “flagrant assault” on freedoms of speech and protest, saying China had “broken” its international obligations.

Meanwhile, the UK has updated its travel advice on Hong Kong, saying there is an “increased risk of detention, and deportation for a non-permanent resident” as a result of new law.

What does the brand new law say?

Crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are punishable by a minimum sentence of three years, with the maximum being life. The controversial law also says:

Damaging public transport facilities – which often happened during the 2019 protests – can be considered terrorism

Beijing will establish a new security office in Hong Kong, having its own law enforcement personnel – neither of which would come under the local authority’s jurisdiction

Inciting hatred of China’s central government and Hong Kong’s regional government are now offences under Article 29

The law can be broken from abroad by non-residents under Article 38, and this could mean that foreigners could be arrested on arrival in Hong Kong if they’re suspected of breaking the brand new law

Some trials will undoubtedly be heard behind closed doors

Beijing will even have power over how a law should really be interpreted, and never any Hong Kong judicial or policy body. If the law conflicts with any Hong Kong law, the Beijing law takes priority.

Mr Zhang said the law would not be reproduced retroactively – that is, to offences committed before it absolutely was passed – and that suspects arrested in Hong Kong on charges of violating the law might be tried on the mainland.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, said the law would “restore stability” and that it absolutely was “considered the most important development in relations between the central government and Hong Kong since the handover”.

Hong Kong’s new security law

What is happening on the anniversary?

Demonstrators in the Causeway Bay district chanted “resist till the end” and “Hong Kong independence” amid warnings that certain slogans and banners might now constitute serious crimes.

Photos on social networking – confirmed by police as genuine – showed a flag being used by officers to warn protesters about the new law.

“I’m scared of going to jail but for justice I have to come out today, I have to stand up,” a 35-year-old man who gave his name as Seth told Reuters news agency.

Ahead of the protest, pro-democracy activist Tsang Kin-shing, of the League of Social Democrats, warned there was a “large chance of our being arrested”, saying: “The charges will not be light, please judge for yourself.”

A turning point

By Michael Bristow, BBC World Service Asia-Pacific editor

The law gives Beijing extensive powers to shape life in the territory that it has never had before. It not only introduces a series of tough punishments for a long list of crimes, it changes the way justice is administered.

Trials may be held in secret – and with no jury. Judges can be handpicked. The law reverses a presumption that suspects will undoubtedly be granted bail. There is apparently no time limit on how long people may be held.

Crimes are described in vague terms, resulting in the possibility of broad interpretation, and the best to interpret lies only in Beijing. Foreign nationals outside of Hong Kong face prosecution.

Most cases will undoubtedly be handled in Hong Kong, but the mainland can take over “complex”, “serious” or “difficult” cases. Whether or maybe not you think the legislation was necessary, it’s impossible to deny its significance. As Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam put it: this can be a turning point.

What reaction has got the new law drawn?

Minutes after the law was offered Tuesday, pro-democracy activists begun to quit, fearful of the punishment the brand new law allows.

“With sweeping powers and ill-defined law, the city will turn into a secret police state,” said Joshua Wong, a key pro-democracy leader. The political party he co-founded – Demosisto – was disbanded.

Ted Hui, an opposition legislator, told the BBC: “Our freedom is gone, our rule of law, our judicial independence is gone”.

Mr Pompeo said the “draconian” law “destroyed Hong Kong’s autonomy”, adding: “Beijing’s paranoia and fear of its own people’s aspirations have led it to eviscerate the very foundation of the territory’s success.”

The EU expressed “grave concerns” that the law could “seriously undermine” the city’s independence.

In the US, lawmakers from both parties have launched a bill to provide refugee status to Hong Kong residents at risk of persecution, reported local media outlets.

Taiwan’s government has said it will setup a special office to help those in Hong Kong facing immediate political risks.