Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, security law By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during sunset.



By Alun John and Sumeet Chatterjee

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Financial firms in Hong Kong are scrambling to fortify their compliance operations following U.S. sanctions and China’s new national security law, even as the sector pushes to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This underscores the growing challenges for firms operating in the Asian financial hub, which was roiled last year by often-violent pro-democracy, anti-China protests and is now in the crosshairs of mounting Sino-U.S. tensions.

International asset managers and Asian banks have stepped up compliance hiring, while some are training existing staff and buying new technology to offset a talent crunch as candidates are unwilling to relocate amid the health crisis and the uncertainty in Hong Kong, bankers, lawyers and headhunters said.

Demand for compliance staff has risen by as much as a third from a few months earlier, two headhunters said.

“In the past three months we’ve had demand from top-tier asset managers looking for regulatory compliance lawyers because they need experts in place when the U.S. and China keep slapping sanctions on each other,” said Olga Yung,…