Hong Kong Extends Ban on Public Gatherings Past Tiananmen Anniversary

Authorities in Hong Kong on Tuesday prolonged a ban on public gatherings as much as and together with the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen bloodbath on June 4, amid an ongoing political row over the alternative of a pro-democracy lawmaker on a key committee within the metropolis’s legislature.

Under citywide restrictions that ostensibly restrict the unfold of the coronavirus, gatherings of greater than eight persons are at the moment banned. The ban had been resulting from expire on Thursday.

But Hong Kong chief government Carrie Lam denied there was a political motive behind the extension of the ban in a metropolis that has seen slightly over 1,000 confirmed instances of COVID-19 and simply 4 deaths.

“When you are faced with a very major public health crisis, all governments need these sorts of measures,” Lam instructed journalists. “We are already less severe because we never imposed a complete city lockdown. We never prohibited people from leaving their homes,” she mentioned.

“Large crowds make it very easy to transmit infectious diseases. That’s the basis of the social distancing measures as far as prohibiting group gatherings is concerned,” she mentioned.

Hong Kong — which was promised the continuation of its conventional freedoms underneath Chinese rule — has till now been the one metropolis within the People’s Republic of China to carry public memorial occasions marking the bloodbath, when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) put a bloody finish to weeks of student-led democracy protests on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan mentioned the restrictions on gatherings are being prolonged resulting from a cluster of native Covid-19 infections in Tsuen Wan district, saying the outbreak recommended that there’s nonetheless asymptomatic transmission of the virus in the neighborhood.

The restrictions will successfully ban an annual June Four vigil led by pro-democracy teams at Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for the primary time because the 1997 handover.

Lawmakers dragged out

The ban comes after widespread anger amongst pro-democracy lawmakers after a pro-Beijing politician strong-armed her manner into the management of the Legislative Council’s House Committee, which units the agenda, together with the tabling of recent laws.

The election of pro-Beijing lawmaker Starry Lee to the place of chairwoman got here after most pro-democracy members have been dragged out of the room by safety guards.

The strong-arm techniques by pro-Beijing lawmakers, working with safety guards in LegCo, got here after Dennis Kwok, the pro-democracy chair of the committee, was bodily ousted from his seat by Lee final week.

Kwok had earlier been slammed by Beijing for utilizing LegCo’s guidelines of process to delay the election of a brand new chairperson, stalling a bid by the federal government to desk a nationwide anthem invoice outlawing insults or disrespect to the nationwide anthem of the People’s Republic of China, which has been repeatedly booed by Hong Kong soccer followers.

China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office (HKMAO) accused Kwok of violating his oath of allegiance as a lawmaker, which has been a precursor to the elimination of a number of pro-democracy lawmakers in recent times, leaving the camp with inadequate votes to dam key laws in LegCo.

The HKMAO has additionally lately used anti-terrorism rhetoric to explain the pro-democracy motion, calling it a “political virus” and a “dark, destructive force.”

Plans by chief government Carrie Lam to permit the extradition of alleged prison suspects to face trial in mainland China sparked mass road protests starting in June 2019, quickly adopted by widespread public anger at police use of drive in opposition to peaceable demonstrators and calls for for totally democratic elections.

Lam formally withdrew the hated amendments to town’s extradition legal guidelines, however stopped in need of assembly protesters’ different calls for.

Police violence blamed

Frontline protesters, eyewitnesses, journalists, and human rights teams have repeatedly mentioned that almost all of violence throughout the protests has originated with the Hong Kong police, who’ve been extensively criticized for the extreme use of tear gasoline, water cannon, and pepper spray, in addition to each non-lethal and dwell ammunition weapons, on unarmed protesters.

Medical personnel and rights teams have additionally slammed the handcuffing and arrests of voluntary medical employees, together with nurses and docs, throughout the siege of the Polytechnic University by riot police in November 2019.

A gaggle of 15 pro-democracy figures together with veteran democrats and barristers Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and serving lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung have been supplied bail on Monday after expenses have been learn that that they had “organized and taken part in illegal assemblies” on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Oct. 1 and Oct. 20, 2019.

Defendants together with veteran rights activist “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung instructed the court docket they have been being subjected to “political prosecutions” by a “rubbish government,” when requested in the event that they understood the costs in opposition to them.

The defendants chanted protest slogans and held up 5 fingers to point the 5 calls for of the protest motion after the court docket listening to on Monday.

Reported by Fong Tak-ho and Wu Hoi-man for RFA’s Cantonese Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.