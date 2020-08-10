Simon Cheng — a former British consulate employee in Hong Kong — speaks to CNN’s Nic Robertson about his experience in Chinese detention and concern over the national security law to be imposed on Hong Kong. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Hong Kong dissident: Cold war with China is coming
