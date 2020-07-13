Hong Kong Disneyland will close again after a surge in coronavirus cases

The resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down after Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing measures following a rise of 52 new coronavirus cases in the city.
The hotels at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort will remain open with “adjusted levels of services,” according to the spokesperson.
“They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization,” the statement read.
The re-closure of Hong Kong Disneyland comes days after the company opened its most important resort: Walt Disney World.
Disney World began a phased reopening for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks over the weekend. Its other two parks, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on July 15. Disney is implementing several health measures to reopen safely.
“We are in a new normal,” D’Amaro told CNN Business on Saturday. “The world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment.”
— CNN’s Jadyn Sham and Sophie Jeong contributed to this report