Hong Kong Disneyland will close again after a surge in coronavirus cases

The resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down after Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing measures following a rise of 52 new coronavirus cases in the city.

Disney DIS “As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15,” aspokesperson said.

The hotels at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort will remain open with “adjusted levels of services,” according to the spokesperson.

“They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization,” the statement read.