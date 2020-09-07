Hong Kong Detainees in China Denied Meetings With Defense Lawyers

Twelve Hong Kong residents detained by the China Coast Guard after trying to flee an ongoing crackdown on dissent by boat are being denied access to lawyers, one lawyer who has been hired to represent one of them said on .

The 12 Hongkongers are aged 16 to 33, and were held on suspicion of “illegal immigration” after they tried to escape by speedboat to the democratic island of Taiwan last month.

Hong Kong activist Andy Li – who was arrested earlier this month for alleged national security law violations – was among them, sources told RFA at the time.

Lawyer Lu Siwei, who was recently hired by the family of one of the detainees, told RFA he waited three hours at the Yantian Detention Center in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, before being turned away on two occasions, the last of them on .

Lu said detention center staff had claimed they were unable to verify that he had been instructed to act for his client.

“It was about verifying my status as an instructed lawyer and the relationship between me and my client,” Lu said. “I told them this has no basis in law.”

“I demanded that they show me the legal basis, but they couldn’t. I think they are deliberately preventing me from meeting with [my client],” he said.

Lu said his client has been…