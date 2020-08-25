Hong Kong court again denies bail for first person charged under new security law By Reuters





HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court again rejected bail on Tuesday to the first person charged with prompting separatism and terrorism under a new nationwide security law in the Chinese- ruled city.

Tong Ying- set, 23, had actually brought an indication reading “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” and drove his motorcycle into law enforcement officer, knocking a number of down on a narrow street prior to tipping over and getting detained, cops have actually stated.The federal government of the Asian monetary center has stated the demonstration motto indicates separatism or subversion under the new law, sustaining issue over flexibility of expression in the previous British nest.

Tong was amongst more than 300 demonstrators versus the new law who were detained by cops on July 1, less than 24 hr after it was revealed and worked.

He was rejected bail last month, with the case adjourned toOct 6 as district attorneys looked for more time to gather proof.

Tong then looked for release from detention through a habeas corpus, which figures out whether a detention is legal, however that application was declined onFriday

He again looked for bail on Tuesday however his application was declined byHigh Court Judge Alex Lee

Hong Kong’s typical law has actually typically permitted accuseds to look for release unless district attorneys can reveal …