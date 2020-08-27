Hong Kong: China arrests 10 after intercepting boat ‘fleeing Hong Kong’



Hong Kong’s police commissioner, Chris Tang, said he was seeking more information about the boat interception





Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat believed to be heading to Taiwan from Hong Kong, local reports say.

China’s coastguard said the arrests were made on Sunday morning off the southern province of Guangdong, near Hong Kong.

Hong Kong media reports said those on board the vessel were trying to reach Taiwan to claim political asylum.

The reports said Hong Kong activist Andy Li was among those detained.

Mr Li, who was arrested earlier this month for alleged collusion with foreign forces and money laundering, was detained on suspicion of “unlawfully crossing the border”, the South China Morning Post reported, citing police sources.

It was not immediately clear what those now custody might be charged with. Attempts by people from Hong Kong to flee the territory by boat are considered to be rare.

Hong Kong has seen a wave of arrests of activists in recent…