By Clare Jim and William James

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) – Hong Konger Winnie Tong intends to relocate to Britain with her household in 2 years, however is stalling on strategies to purchase a home there after costs leapt practically 15% considering that April.

The 40-year-old who utilized to be in 2 minds about leaving Hong Kong now wishes to settle in Birmingham as she is worried about a significantly politicised environment for her children.

“Last year because of the anti-extradition law protests I wanted to migrate more, and it’s pretty much this year, because of the national security law that I’m determined to move.”

Property representatives stated they offered more than double the variety of houses to Hong Kong buyers in the previous 2 months, with the spike in purchases generally for individual usage.

“The good quality houses are all sold out and prices are more expensive,” Tong informedReuters “Too many Hong Kong people are snatching up (property) in the UK now.”

The UK federal government in July provided about 3 million British National Overseas passport holders in Hong Kong a course to British citizenship after Beijing enforced sweeping brand-new security legislation inHong Kong

