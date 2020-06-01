Hong Kong: Boris Johnson urged to form alliance over China security law

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Beijing’s proposed security law has sparked protests in Hong Kong





Seven former UK overseas secretaries have urged Boris Johnson to form a world alliance to coordinate the response to the China-Hong Kong disaster.

China is going through mounting criticism over a deliberate security law for Hong Kong which might make it against the law to undermine Beijing’s authority.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated the UK wouldn’t flip a blind eye.

Hong Kong’s autonomy is assured by a 1997 settlement underneath which it was returned to China from the UK.

The former British colony enjoys some freedoms not seen in mainland China.

But there are fears the proposed law, which has sparked a mass of anti-mainland protests in Hong Kong, may finish its distinctive standing.

In their letter to the prime minister, the cross-party group of former cupboard ministers says the UK authorities should be seen to lead the worldwide response, as many international locations take their cue from Britain over its former colony.

Jeremy Hunt, David Miliband, Jack Straw, William Hague, Malcolm Rifkind, David Owen and Margaret Beckett all expressed their concern at what they name China’s “flagrant breach” of Sino-British agreements by imposing robust nationwide security legal guidelines on Hong Kong.

They urged Mr Johnson to arrange an “international contact group” of allies to coordinate any joint motion, comparable to that arrange in 1994 to strive to finish the battle within the former Yugoslavia.

A Downing Street spokesman insisted the federal government was already taking part in a number one position with worldwide companions in urging China to suppose once more.

Mr Raab stated the brand new security laws “very clearly violates” the autonomy that’s assured underneath Chinese law in addition to that within the 1997 settlement.

He confirmed the UK will enable those that maintain British National (Overseas) passports to come to the UK and apply to examine and work for an extendable 12-month interval.

This will in flip “provide a path to citizenship”, he instructed the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

Why the UK dangers angering China over HK’s particular passport

China fury amid world stress over Hong Kong

Mr Raab stated up to three million folks registered as a British nationwide (abroad) in Hong Kong might be eligible for UK citizenship if China presses forward with the law.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Commons overseas affairs committee, Tom Tugendhat, stated the federal government should realise that China has a “very, very authoritarian system of government” and may rethink the partnership between the 2.