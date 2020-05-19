Hong Kong blocks Tiananmen Square vigil with gathering ban | World news

Hong Kong has successfully banned an annual vigil for the Tiananmen Square bloodbath by extending its social distancing measures for an additional 14 days.

After two consecutive days with out native transmissions of Covid-19, town state’s authorities introduced some restrictions would ease, however these limiting gatherings to a most of eight can be prolonged for an additional 14 days.

The restrictions have been on account of expire this week however will now finish no sooner than 5 June, the day after Hong Kong’s annual vigil commemorating the Chinese military’s brutal crackdown on protesters in 1989.

The occasion has been held yearly since 1990. It is the largest and historically the one main commemoration of the incident allowed in China, typically drawing greater than 100,000 individuals.

Macau has historically held a photograph exhibit on “tank man”, however last week authorities withdrew approval.

At a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Hong Kong’s secretary for meals and well being, Sophia Chan, mentioned town didn’t have the best circumstances but to chill out social-distancing legal guidelines and denied the extension was designed to cease the vigil.

“All along we have extended bans by 14 days,” she mentioned. “The newest measure has been following the 14-day rule and our total consideration is about public well being and there’s no different issue coming under consideration.

“We are talking about major gatherings,” she emphasised later, and denied there was a double commonplace for non secular gatherings, which might now be allowed, as a result of they have been restricted to half the standard capability and needed to be inside a non secular place.

“We don’t want people to gather. If they gather there are risks.”

Police and authorities have been accused of utilizing anti-epidemic legal guidelines to interrupt up or forestall protest motion, which is starting to ramp up once more amid rising encroachments by Beijing.

Lee Cheuk-yan, chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, mentioned it was unreasonable to ban political rallies whereas faculties and spiritual actions might restart. Lee told Asia Times that the organisers would meet to debate options to the vigil, historically held in Victoria Park within the metropolis’s east.

Hong Kong’s chief government, Carrie Lam, earlier mentioned there had been 23 straight days with no native infections earlier than an outbreak was detected in a small household.

“We need to remain vigilant but there is no need to panic,” she mentioned.

She mentioned Hong Kong had by no means imposed a full metropolis lockdown, however as a substitute prohibited group gatherings of a sure dimension “because large crowds make it very easy to transmit infectious disease”.

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to reopen in current weeks beneath strict circumstances, however amid scorching climate within the metropolis, crowds have packed out some elements of the leisure districts.